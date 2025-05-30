Big blow for Corby Town as goal machine Fletcher Toll announces Steel Park departure

Fletcher Toll is leaving Corby Town (Picture: Jim Darrah)

Goal machine Fletcher Toll has announced he is leaving Corby Town.

Signed from Downham Town last summer, Toll enjoyed a stellar season at Steel Park as Corby finished runners-up in the Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division

The 21-year-old scored 32 league goals in 47 appearances Gary Setchell's side did brilliantly to reach the play-off final, only to lose 2-1 to Worcester City.

Toll, who was under contract at Steel Park until the summer of 2026, won the league's golden boot for his efforts, but he has announced on social media that he is heading for pastures new.

There has been no official word from the club on his departure as yet, but writing on X on Thursday night, Toll said: "I just want to show my appreciation to everyone at Corby Town FC.

"Thanks to all involved within the club, especially the gaffer Gary Setchell, and everyone else connected to the Steelmen.

"Last season was a blast and I enjoyed every second of it. Good luck going forward."

Boss Setchell responded to Toll's message, by saying: "Yes Fletch, it was a pleasure my man.

"Looking forward to watching you progress, it was inevitable that someone was going to snap you up. All the best going forward."

Toll's destination is as yet unknown, but there will have been no shortage of admirers after his efforts for Corby.

Meanwhile, the club has signed a new goalkeeper in Jake Laban following the news that Ross Durrant has left Steel Park for personal reasons.

A club statement on Durrant's departure read: "We can confirm that Ross Durrant has informed the club that he will be looking for a club closer to home to spend more time with his young family."

Durrant then took to social media to say: "Can’t speak highly enough of Gary Setchell, the staff, the players and everyone connected with Corby Town.

"That was my most enjoyable season in football. Looking forward to coming back to Steel Park to support the boys when I can."

Setchell has moved quickly to replace Durrant though, with the signing of Laban who played 44 times for Hinckley LRFC in the Midlands Division last season, helping them to a 10th-placed finish.

Developed within the Burton Albion academy, Laban has also played for Coalville Town and Walsall Wood.