Ben signs on as Diamonds make more moves

Ben Garwood has signed for AFC Rushden & Diamonds after impressing during pre-season. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have made more moves as they gear up for the new Southern League Premier Central season.

Diamonds have signed defender Ben Garwood, who has impressed in the early stages of pre-season.

Garwood was previously at Chesterfield before spending a year at Notts County where he made the first-team bench a few times.

Boss Andy Peaks said: “Ben is a really good prospect who came to us highly recommended.

“I know other local clubs were also looking at him so I’m delighted he has committed to the club.”

Diamonds have also handed contracts to Matt Slinn and Patrick Casey.

Casey is a product of the club’s academy and has broken into the first team over the past couple of seasons.

Slinn has also been an impressive addition since joining the club from Northampton Town’s academy two years ago.

Peaks added: “I’m really pleased to be able to offer both of these young players contracts for the new season.

“They both work hard, have great attitudes and listen to the advice that’s given to them

“Having them on contracts means that the club’s investment in them is protected as I’m sure they will have scouts looking at them this season.”

Diamonds have also confirmed Nat Gosnal-Tyler has signed Southern League forms for the new season.

Peaks’ team won the Harry Robinson Trophy at the weekend after a late Tom Lorraine goal earned them a 1-0 victory over Cambridge City on finals day at Kempston Rovers’ Hillgrounds home on Saturday.