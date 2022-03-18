Belief is back as Corby Town bid to keep it going

The Corby Town players celebrate Sam Moore's first goal in last weekend's 2-2 draw with Halesowen Town. Picture by David Tilley

Gary Mills believes his Corby Town players have rediscovered their belief after their good run continued last weekend.

After a run of seven defeats in a row at the end of last year put paid to any hopes of them reaching the Northern Premier League Midlands play-offs, the Steelmen have been in recovery mode over the last few weeks.

But, as they prepare for a trip to struggling Soham Town Rangers tomorrow (Saturday), boss Mills feels his team are getting back into “a better habit”.

The Steelmen are now unbeaten in four matches after two goals from recent signing Sam Moore, including a late equaliser, earned a 2-2 draw against title-chasing Halesowen Town at Steel Park.

The result was made all the more impressive after Corby were hit by the departure of captain Gary Mulligan to Harborough Town while the likes of Curtis Hartley and Jordan O’Brien were unavailable.

But Mills did manage to secure a return for Northampton Town youngster Peter Abimbola after a previous loan stint at Steel Park.

And the Corby boss is pleased with how his team have performed of late.

“We have had a run of games where we have performed well and picked up results and even the games that we did lose, we didn’t deserve that,” Mills said.

“I am pleased the performance levels have been a lot better and there is a reason for it because I have had bodies back and it has enabled us to put a good team out there.

“We deserve the results we have been getting and we deserved more on Saturday.

“I thought we were excellent. We were down to minimal numbers again and I luckily got Peter Abimbola back, which was a plus for us, and we played well again.

“Ollie Gee and Kalvin Taylor, two of the younger ones, came in and they were excellent.

“People were saying to me that every player played well and it’s nice when you hear that.

“We got into a habit of losing games earlier in the season but we are in a better habit now and the players are enjoying their football.

“I had to change it a bit on Saturday because we had players like Connor Furey not fully fit and Curtis Hartley and Jordan O’Brien unavailable and they are three who start every week for us.

“So we had to change it and I changed the way we set up and it was incredible how well they went out and played it, so much so that I am contemplating sticking with it.

“It’s nice when you get that feeling back that you can go and win every game. That hasn’t always been the case this season but it is at the minute.”

Moore’s brace made it four goals in his last three games after arriving at Steel Park.

And Mills added: “He is doing well and I am absolutely delighted with him.

“Forget the goals for a second, he is a great lad. He wants to work hard, he listens, he wants to do well and he’s been a good signing for us.

“We had to put Elliot Sandy at the back and Sam was the one to go and play down the middle and I thought he was outstanding.