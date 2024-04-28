Battling Diamonds just fail in great escape bid, but could be handed relegation reprieve

Ethan Johnston was on target for Diamonds in their 2-0 win at Walsall Wood (Picture: Shaun Frankham)

But it could well be that Michael Harriman's side will avoid relegation anyway.

Diamonds did their job as they travelled to Walsall Wood on Saturday and claimed an excellent 2-0 win thanks to goals from Dylan Wilson and Ethan Johnston.

But rivals Rugby Town were also victorious, sealing a 3-0 victory at Boldmere St Michaels, and that meant Diamonds finished second bottom on goal difference, with Rugby's being three goals superior.

Writing on X after the game, boss Harriman said: "Not sure how to react.

"I’m hurting as we gave everything when so many wrote us off.

"To not get over the line now is so hard to take. I just wanted to say thank you to every single player that ran through brick walls for us and also to every single person that believed in us."

Truth be told, it was a remarkable effort from the Diamonds to even take it to the final game, as they looked dead and buried as they were cut adrift at the bottom in mid-January.

But under Harriman and assistant boss Tom Lorraine, the Hayden Road side produced a brilliant run that saw them win eight and draw four of their final 17 fixtures to end the campaign on 32 points.

In the end, that wasn't enough to lift them out of the bottom two, but within hours of the season finishing, Loughborough Dynamo announced they will be taking voluntary relegation.

And that means it is likely Diamonds will retain their step 4 status going into the new season.

Loughborough finished the season in sixth place, just missing out on the play-offs, but chairman Darren Rodgers made an official statement on Saturday night.

"To all loyal Loughborough Dynamo Football Club volunteers, supporters, management and players," it read.

"As you are all aware, Loughborough Dynamo Football Club has stood shoulder to shoulder with the top teams in the league and will finish in the club's highest position ever.

"LDFC has a unique and proud history within the game and is well respected for its integrity on and off the pitch.

"Taking all factors into consideration, this season has identified the strain that possible promotion could place on the club.

"With this in mind and the current stresses that step four places on us, Loughborough Dynamo has decided to take a step back to grassroots football and is setting up a community interest club (CIC).

"This approach has been carefully devised with a local benefactor and the local council who seek to enhance the infrastructure at Nanpantan Sports Ground with the goal of fostering a thriving community capable of forging a sustainable future for LDFC.

"I would like to thank everyone who has been on this brilliant journey so far and we look forward to a bright and exciting future for the club."

So, Diamonds will now face an anxious wait ahead of discovering what the Northern Premier League will decide to do going forward, but it does seem as though they will get a reprieve.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Corby Town ended their season with a disappointing 2-1 home defeat at the hands of rock-bottom Gresley Rovers.

The Steelmen led for most of the game thanks to a 19th-minute strike from front man Toby Hillard, but were undone by two goals in the final nine minutes as they suffered a home loss to bring to an end an eight-match unbeaten run.