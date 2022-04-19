Bastock: Kettering Town aren't going away

Assistant-manager Paul Bastock watches on during Kettering Town's 0-0 draw at Kidderminster Harriers. Pictures by Peter Short

The Poppies produced a terrific defensive display against the fourth-placed hosts at Aggborough.

And the hard-fought point was enough to send Kettering back into the play-off places on goal difference from York City, who still have a game in hand.

Assistant-manager Bastock believes the Poppies players deserve more credit than they have been getting for their efforts as they head into the final four games of the campaign still in with a chance of clinching a top-seven finish.

Jackson Smith produced a man-of-the-match display in the Poppies goal

“I am a big believer in fate both in football and in life,” Bastock said.

“You could be somewhere you’re not supposed to be and an opportunity arises and you could get a new job or meet your wife or whatever.

“We just have to hope things keep shining our way.

“A lot of people don’t give these lads the credit they deserve. But I think people will look at this result and know we aren’t going away.

“It’s all about the players. As management, we stay in the background and let them take the plaudits and when things don’t go right we come to the media and take the hits because we try to protect them.

“The fans were in great voice and you could see they appreciated everything the boys threw in.”

It was a second clean sheet in the space of a few days for the Poppies after they beat Gloucester City 1-0 on Good Friday.

And Bastock was full of praise for the performance.

“To come here and put in a performance like that is a tough thing to do,” he added.

“We changed things up, we tried to play a bit because if you do give them the ball, which we did at times, it will keep coming back at you.

“We did try to retain it better, it’s still a process but it’s coming. We looked after the ball well but we sometimes didn’t see passes early enough. The boys aren’t used to it. It’s all part of the process and it will get better.

“To a man, they stood tall. The central defenders were unbelievable. They dug in deep.

“And what a performance from Smudge (Jackson Smith) in goal. That just shows what he is capable of.