Barrett departs Kettering Town

Connor Barrett has left Kettering Town. Picture by Peter Short

Having already seen overall player of the year Alex Brown leave Latimer Park this summer, the Poppies have now confirmed that right-back Connor Barrett has also departed.

Signed last summer, the young full-back was an impressive performer throughout the campaign as he made 45 appearances for the club as they just missed out on a play-off place in the Vanarama National League North.

Barrett was rewarded for his displays when he picked up the Vice Presidents’ player of the year award at the end-of-season presentations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Writing on Twitter after the news of his departure was confirmed, Barrett said: “A massive thank you to everyone at @KTFCOfficial the staff, the boys and especially the fans.

"Gutted we fell just short at the end but what a ride it was! I enjoyed every minute at the club, but it’s time for the next chapter!”

The Poppies, meanwhile, have confirmed five pre-season matches for this summer as a new era begins under manager Lee Glover.

Kettering will travel to Southern League Premier Central side Tamworth on Saturday, July 9 (3pm) before they head to Bugbrooke St Michaels in the first round of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup on Tuesday, July 12 (7.45pm).

The only home friendly will be against National League side Southend United at Latimer Park on Saturday, July 16 (3pm).