Bad news for Poppies as goalkeeper Paul White suffers fractured wrist

Paul White leaves the field after his injury on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town goalkeeper Paul White is facing a spell on the sidelines after he suffered a fractured wrist in the closing stages of Saturday's 4-3 opening day win at Royston Town.

The Poppies shot-stopper was caught by two-goal Josh Boorn four minutes into time added on at the end of the game, with the Royston player receiving a yellow card for the challenge.

After lengthy treatment, White was replaced in goal by substitute defender Lewis White, who had little to do before the Poppies scored a dramatic last-gasp winner through Eddie Oppong in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central clash.

Boss Simon Hollyhead was uncertain of the extent of the injury in the aftermath of Saturday's game, but a club statement issued on Sunday confirmed it was not good news.

The statement read: "Following Saturday's game versus Royston, we’re devastated to learn that Paul White has suffered a fractured wrist and whiplash after a heavy fall in the second half.

"We wish Paul all the best for his recovery and can’t wait to welcome him back! Together, we’re stronger."

Speaking about the incident, Hollyhead said: "Let's be honest, it was a pretty poor challenge.

"We were halfway into the nine minutes of stoppage time, so in that respect I felt it was unnecessary."

White is now facing a spell out as he recovers, and young goalkeeper Josh Humphrey is set to deputise, starting with Tuesday night's home date with Leiston at Latimer Park (ko 7.45pm).