The new Poppies manager revealed the members of his team during a Fans’ Forum at Latimer Park on Friday night.

And the club have now confirmed that Steve Bateman will be Leese’s assistant-manager with Ben Watts joining the Poppies as a coach and Howard Cowley being the head of scouting and recruitment.

The experienced Bateman played for the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Everton in his career before starting his managerial journey at Berkhamsted where he reached the FA Vase final.

Steve Bateman (right) has joined Kettering Town as assistant-manager to boss Andy Leese. Pictures by Paul Cooke/Poppies Media

He went on to manage the likes of Chesham United, Hemel Hempstead Town, Slough Town and Aylesbury FC.

Watts is well known in the local area having previously managed at Rothwell Corinthians, Wellingborough Town and Raunds Town while he was also the first-team coach at Stamford and St Neots Town as well as being assistant-manager at Eynesbury Rovers.

Cowley, meanwhile, worked with Leese at Enfield Town where he was chief scout while he also had managerial experience with Welwyn Garden City, Tring Town and Harpenden Town.

The Poppies are due to open their pre-season friendly programme at Newport Pagnell Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night.