Kettering Town's players celebrate Jonny Edwards' penalty at Stourbridge last Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

​Kettering Town will reclaim top spot in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central if they can beat Bedford Town in a blockbuster battle under the New Eyrie floodlights on Friday night (ko 7.45pm).

Richard Lavery's side have got their title challenge well and truly back on track in the past week or so, claiming back-to-back comprehensive wins.

After a run of four defeats in five games, they followed up a 3-0 home win over Barwell with a 3-1 victory at play-off chasing Stourbridge on Saturday.

That was a win that saw the Poppies rise to third and to within three points of leaders Bedford, and Lavery's side know if they can claim a win on Friday they will leapfrog the Eagles and return to the top of the pile on goal difference.

"Friday night is normally my relaxing night but it won't be this week," admitted Poppies boss Lavery.

"I will need to get my trainers on, get on the sidelines and do what I do! We go there on Friday and will hopefully get the three points."

Lavery admits he has now got 'a massive, massive headache' when it comes to team selection at the Poppies, and says that's is exactly how he wants it.

The Kettering boss strengthened his high-flying squad at the back end of last week with the signings of midfielders Kyle Storer and Sam McLintock from AFC Telford United and Rushall Olympic respectively.

They follow recent signing from Brackley Town, central defender Alex Gudger, and although Lavery knows he has made picking his best team harder for himself, that is exactly how he wants it.

"In the midfield there is real competition for places, and I have got a massive, massive headache picking my team," said Lavery. "But it is a great headache to have.

"They are all good players, and they could all probably play in the league above.

"The back four is also really solid, and I feel a bit sorry for Lewis White because Gudge has come in, but you have seen the difference with Gudger and CJ (Connor Johnson).

"I thought Ben Hart was outstanding on Saturday, well backed up by Aaron Powell, and I am a bit disappointed we didn't keep a clean sheet.

"But before the game I would have taken a 3-1 win, and that's what we have got."

Looking back on the win over Stourbridge, which came about thanks to goals from Isiah Noel-Williams, Terell Pennant and Jonny Edwards, Lavery added: "That was a great all-round team performance. It was well overdue, but it was a good performance.

"I have said for weeks, when I have my full squad to pick from, this is what you will see.

"I won't tell lies, and we have the best squad in this league, but now it's about can we go again?”

