Diamonds were relegated from the Southern League Premier Central following a goalless draw with Leiston last weekend but there was no dwelling as their upturn in fortunes continued as they beat Basford United 2-0 to secure their first victory since January 2 and just their fifth win all season.

Jenson Cooper put them in front five minutes into the second half and Luis Pinto-Leite wrapped things up late on.

That success made it three games without defeat for Nunn’s team after draws against Bromsgrove Sporting and Leiston.

And the Diamonds boss said: “We have had some games where we have knocked on the door and we’ve been making some silly errors.

“Coming in, the thing I have tried to do is set defensive targets.

“When I came in, the team had this habit of conceding early goals and last night was the fourth consecutive game we’d got to half-time without conceding.

“These are little baby steps but we aren’t in a luxury position where we can go and get a 30-goals-a-season striker so the aim has been to be as defensively tight as we can be and then create the odd chance and get a goal.

“I felt we deserved to win the game at Bromsgrove, we kept a clean sheet against Leiston and we did it again on Tuesday.

“They are small steps but I felt we deserved the victory.”

Nunn once again paid tribute to the “togetherness” of what is a new-look squad he has put together after he was tasked with reducing the playing budget when he was appointed at the end of last year.

“The dressing-room I have got has been outstanding,” he added.

“Considering what we have been through, you wouldn’t think it when you’re in there.

“There has been positivity, energy and work-rate. It’s been nothing short of a minor miracle.

“It sounds a bit excessive but when you’ve lost nine games on the trot, there would normally be finger-pointing and arguing but everyone has stayed together.

“There’s been a real togetherness and we have tried to link that with the supporters who have been brilliant for us.

“We are three games unbeaten and we will take that all day long.”