Austin backing Bees’ ‘quality’ to see them through tricky Diamonds Trophy test

Mitch Austin says the fact Harborough Town will go into Saturday's FA Trophy clash with AFC Rushden & Diamonds as red-hot favourites highlights the progress the club has made over the few years.

The Bees take on Diamonds for the first time since the Northants side secured a Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division victory at the Bee Hive in April, 2024, with Ethan Johnston's last-gasp strike sealing a 2-0 win and sparking wild celebrations from the visitors.

Diamonds were on their way to securing safety at Step 4, while Harborough, who had only won promotion from the United Counties League in 2022, would go on to claim promotion with a play-off final win at Anstey Nomads.

Now, 18 months on, the Step 3 Bees are sitting second in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central having not lost all season, while Diamonds are still in the Midlands Division - currently one place, and one point above the relegation zone.

The pair did meet at Hayden Road in pre-season but they now square up at the Bee Hive in compeititive football again, this time in the first round of the Trophy, and Austin is hoping his side will have 'the quality' to progress, but also wanted to reflect on how far he and his team have come.

"I think we need to put things in perspective," Austin told @HarbTownFC. "When I first started at this football club we were desperate to be in the same category as Rushden & Diamonds, Corby and Kettering.

"So to play Diamonds now, where we are a league above, shows the progression we've made.

"But it is going to be a tough fixture, and I hope for no more celebrating managers running on the pitch celebrating last-minute goals!

"They deserved to win here last time, and I said that in my interview afterwards, but I hope we say otherwise on Saturday.

"But we will have to work hard, they will be here to cause an upset and we'll be fully aware of that.

"Let's hope we have enough quality to beat them."