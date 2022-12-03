The Poppies travelled up to the north-east having suffered six away defeats in a row without scoring a goal in the Vanarama National League North.

And when they fell 2-0 down inside the first 26 minutes, it looked like the same issues were set to continue to plague them.

However, goals from Sam Bennett and George Cooper brought them back level before the break and that was how it finished with both sides having chances in the second period.

Poppies boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

And Glover felt a draw was a fair outcome as he praised his players for their attitude.

“It was a good night for us,” the Poppies boss said.

“We’d had two good chances before we went 2-0 down and you do think then ‘oh blimey’ but I felt confident we would score a goal and I felt they were dangerous as well.

“Their manager was warning his centre-halves to be careful so he’d seen the threat we had.

“It was a great finish from Sam. To have that time and then still finish like that is special. He’s had three opportunities in the game, scored one of them and the goalkeeper has saved the others so he hit the target every time.

“And George Cooper’s finish was accomplished and he’s had one cleared off the line as well.

“I thought the attitude of the whole team was very good and when we got back to 2-2, we had one cleared off the line and their goalkeeper has pulled off a really good save, as our goalkeeper (Cameron Gregory) did late on as well.

“A draw was probably fair but they are possibly the form side in the whole division and we have gone there without a point in the last six away from home so I was proud of the performance from the team.”

Glover also paid tribute to the small handful of Poppies fans who made the long Friday night trek to the north-east and was pleased to finally give them “something to smile about”.

“There’s four old boys who car share and follow this team everywhere,” Glover added.

“I saw them there before the game and I just hoped we could get something for them.

“All the lads went and shook their hands after the game along with the other few who had made the journey.

“I have seen these guys everywhere and it was nice to go over to them at the end.