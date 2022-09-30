Attenborough wary of Bedworth as Corby return to action

Corby Town manager Lee Attenborough. Picture by Jim Darrah

Lee Attenborough isn’t being fooled by Bedworth United’s league position as Corby Town prepare to return to Northern Premier League Midlands action on Saturday.

It will have been two weeks since the Steelmen suffered a 2-0 home defeat to Loughborough Dynamo by the time they step out at Bedworth.

While Corby have enjoyed an overall solid start to the season, Bedworth have struggled and sit in the bottom half of the table, although they did claim a 1-0 midweek win over Hinckley Leicester Road.

The Steelmen, meanwhile, are fourth but Attenborough is staying cautious as he bids to get his team back to winning ways.

“Two weeks without a game hasn’t been ideal,” Attenborough said.

“We tried to get a friendly for last Saturday but that didn’t materialise.

“We have trained three times in the last week, the lads are up for it and ready and we don’t have many injury concerns.

“We will go there looking to win but, at the same time, I know Bedworth well and they have a similar team to the one they have had for the last three or four years.

“They started slowly last season as well and finished in mid-table so they will improve, they won’t be down there come the end of the season.

“I don’t look at the league table and see them where they are and think we should go and win because of that.

“We will go there to win but they will be a much better outfit than their position suggests.

“It’s a 4G pitch and they are a better side at home than they are away.

“You can’t expect to beat anyone in this league. I say it all the time, if you’re at it you’ll have a chance and if you’re not, you’ll get beaten.

“We have to make sure we are right, first and foremost.