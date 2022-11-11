The sixth-placed Steelmen were held to a 2-2 draw by Sporting Khalsa, who currently sit in the final play-off position, at Steel Park last Saturday.

Attenborough’s team have suffered just two defeats in 15 league matches so far but still find themselves four points behind Khalsa.

And the Corby boss knows his team needs to continue to pick up points, particularly in tricky tests like this weekend’s trip to Gresley Rovers.

Corby Town manager Lee Attenborough. Picture by Jim Darrah

“We played really well on Saturday in a real, high tempo game between two good sides and I think, looking back at the game, we shaded it,” Attenborough said.

“We were probably the better side and in the ascendency for the majority of it but, again, we have played most of the top six or seven now and we have competed in those games so we are happy with the progress.

“Gresley is a different proposition because they have a decent home record, it’s always a difficult place to go and it’s not the best pitch in the world.

“It’s always physical there, it’s the sort of game where you will have to fight and scrap but these are the types of games where you have to pick up points.

“It’s a tough game and it’s this sort of match that is a banana skin, if you like.

“We have to be ready and prepare for it but the same was said when we went to Sutton Coldfield and we came through it handsomely in the end.

“We are just hoping we can put in another performance and show we deserve to be up there.

“At the minute, it’s pretty relentless from the top sides.

“We are pretty much picking up points every week but we’re still four points off the play-offs.