Corby Town boss Lee Attenborough

The Steelmen go into the cup clash on the back of a fine 5-1 victory at Sutton Coldfield Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands at the weekend.

Attenborough is hoping his team will be able to maintain that winning form, especially with a big home clash with Sporting Khalsa to come at the weekend.

But he will also look to give some players the time they need on the pitch this evening.

“We have got to think about the squad and getting players minutes,” the Steelmen manager said.

“I want to win the game, we will rotate a few but, to be honest, our squad isn’t that big so it will still be a fairly strong side.

“We will include at least one of the under-18 players to give them a bit of experience.

“But I would expect there to be 13 or 14 first-team players in the squad and we are looking to win the game.

“We want to keep the momentum. Cup game or not, we want to win.

Advertisement Hide Ad