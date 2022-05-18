Attenborough takes over as Corby Town manager

Lee Attenborough is the new manager of Corby Town

The 31-year-old arrives having previously spent four-and-a-half years as boss at the Steelmen’s Northern Premier League Midlands rivals Loughborough Dynamo where he hit the headlines when taking over the role at the age of just 27 after calling time on his playing career.

Corby have been hunting for a new manager since Gary Mills departed following the final game of what was a hugely disappointing campaign at Steel Park as the Steelmen could only finish in 15th place, despite being tipped as one of the promotion contenders.

And Attenborough described the clubs as “a juggernaut which just needs steering in the right direction”.

“I am delighted to be back in the game, I have been waiting for the right opportunity since I left Loughborough at the end of October last year,” the new Steelmen manager said.

“I did four-and-a-half years there at Step 4, it felt like I learned my trade there and earned my stripes at this level of football and I have been looking for an opportunity at a club where the ambitions there match mine.

“It’s a big opportunity at a massive club and I see it as a bit of a juggernaut at this level which just needs steering in the right direction.

“I feel like the foundations are there but I am naive about the size of the job it is in making sure they don’t have a season like the last one.

“But I am fully confident and I am ready to get going.”

Come August, expectations will be high that the Steelmen can bounce back from last season’s disappointment and launch a promotion challenge, although Attenborough knows as much as anyone just how difficult the Midlands division is.

“It’s a tough division in which anybody can beat anybody,” he added.

“You look at Belper Town last season, they scraped into the play-offs, they went and beat Stamford unexpectedly and then beat Chasetown and went up.

“If you can get yourself in touching distance of those play-offs then literally anything can happen.

“I have worked on limited resources at Loughborough and we had consistent top-half finishes.

“I feel like I have done my bit to earn this opportunity. People will look at me and say I am still young and whatever else but there’s not really a lot more I can do to show I am ready for a job like this.