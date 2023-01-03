Attenborough resigns as Corby Town manager
Lee Attenborough has resigned as manager of Corby Town.
The shock news was confirmed by the Steelmen at lunchtime today (Tuesday).
It comes just 24 hours after Corby were beaten 2-0 at Stamford in their Northern Premier League Midlands derby clash, which left them in eighth place in the table.
Attenborough joined Corby in the summer and was set the task of building almost a completely new squad at Steel Park.
It was something he did steadily and impressively and the Steelmen have enjoyed a reasonable campaign so far as they eye up a play-off place.
No further details around the reasoning behind the resignation have yet been confirmed but it is understood Attenborough could be leaving to take on a role at another club.
In their statement, Corby simply said: “Lee Attenborough has resigned as manager of Corby Town. More news to follow.”