The shock news was confirmed by the Steelmen at lunchtime today (Tuesday).

It comes just 24 hours after Corby were beaten 2-0 at Stamford in their Northern Premier League Midlands derby clash, which left them in eighth place in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Attenborough joined Corby in the summer and was set the task of building almost a completely new squad at Steel Park.

Lee Attenborough has resigned as Corby Town

It was something he did steadily and impressively and the Steelmen have enjoyed a reasonable campaign so far as they eye up a play-off place.

No further details around the reasoning behind the resignation have yet been confirmed but it is understood Attenborough could be leaving to take on a role at another club.

Advertisement Hide Ad