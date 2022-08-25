Attenborough far from pleased despite Corby staying unbeaten

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dan Collins shows his delight after he headed home Corby Town's equaliser against Cambridge City. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen fought back from a goal down to claim a 1-1 draw with Cambridge City at Steel Park thanks to Dan Collins’ equaliser.

But boss Attenborough, who saw his team return to the top of the early standings ahead of a busy bank holiday weekend, was far from satisfied.

“I thought we were poor, really, really poor especially in the first half,” the Steelmen boss said.

“We grew into the game a bit in the second half and they sat in once they got their goal.

“I was really disappointed in the first half, I thought we were miles off the pace.

“We have taken all the plaudits in the last couple of weeks with three good results but that showed signs that we’re not quite there yet and there’s a lot of work to do.

“We can talk about missing forwards and we looked a bit toothless up front. And we were too sloppy, we gave the ball away too much. I could have dragged six or seven at half-time, being honest.

“We asked for a better second half and more quality on the ball.

“All I would say is that the lads gave us everything and, by hook or by crook, we have come out with a point and, as strange as it is, we even could have won it at the end there.

“If you’d had said to me we would have 10 points from the first 12, I’d have absolutely snapped your hand off, of course I would.

“But our standards are high. That’s the reason we are here.”