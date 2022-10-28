Attenborough expects a tough test for Steelmen at Sutton
Lee Attenborough is expecting a “really tough game” when Corby Town head to Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday.
The Steelmen made a welcome and impressive return to winning ways in the Northern Premier League Midlands last weekend as goals from Hilton Arthur, Curtis Burrows, from the penalty spot, and Tsaguim Florian secured a 3-0 victory over Dereham Town at Steel Park.
At the same time, Sutton Coldfield were picking up an excellent 3-0 victory to inflict a first home league defeat of the season on high-flying Stamford.
And Attenborough believes that is just another reason for the Steelmen to be wary this weekend as they bid to get themselves on a winning run.
“Sutton are a good side,” the Corby manager said.
“They have hit four or five past a few teams this season.
“They beat Halesowen at home (in the FA Trophy) and they are one of those sides who have a really good home record.
“They hadn’t been so great away but then we look at see they have beaten Stamford 3-0 on the road and not many sides do that at all.
“We expect a really tough game.
“We have got to recover a little bit because, towards the end of last Saturday, both wingers were really tired and Tsaguim Florian looked tired as well.
“So we will recover this week, we will work hard at training and make sure we go there prepared and right.”