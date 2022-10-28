Tsaguim Florian celebrates his goal during Corby Town's 3-0 win over Dereham Town last weekend. Picture by Jim Darrah

The Steelmen made a welcome and impressive return to winning ways in the Northern Premier League Midlands last weekend as goals from Hilton Arthur, Curtis Burrows, from the penalty spot, and Tsaguim Florian secured a 3-0 victory over Dereham Town at Steel Park.

At the same time, Sutton Coldfield were picking up an excellent 3-0 victory to inflict a first home league defeat of the season on high-flying Stamford.

And Attenborough believes that is just another reason for the Steelmen to be wary this weekend as they bid to get themselves on a winning run.

“Sutton are a good side,” the Corby manager said.

“They have hit four or five past a few teams this season.

“They beat Halesowen at home (in the FA Trophy) and they are one of those sides who have a really good home record.

“They hadn’t been so great away but then we look at see they have beaten Stamford 3-0 on the road and not many sides do that at all.

“We expect a really tough game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We have got to recover a little bit because, towards the end of last Saturday, both wingers were really tired and Tsaguim Florian looked tired as well.