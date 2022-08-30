Attenborough delighted as battling Steelmen dig in against Stamford

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Corby Town boss Lee Attenborough

The Steelmen maintained their unbeaten start to the Northern Premier League Midlands Division campaign, with Hilton Arthur's goal just before half-time cancelling out Jonathon Margetts' 13th-minute opener.

It was a really disciplined and hard-working performance from Corby, who now sit in third place in the table, three points behind leaders Halesowen Town.

The draw, which came off the back of a 1-1 draw at Chasetown on Saturday, also kept them a place in front of a highly-fancied Stamford.

"I have said it from the start, and I will say it again, you will never get less than 110 per cent from our boys, and we have dug another result out there," said Attenborough..

"I thought in the first half they started a bit sharper than we did, they put a lot of balls into the box from throw-ins and corners, and we stood up to it really well.

"Stamford a good side, they move the ball quickly, they switch on from dead balls and put it in behind you, and to come away a draw is a good point for us.

"We have started well this season, but we did have a few people saying let's see where you are when you have played Chasetown and Stamford, and we have stood up and been counted in two tough games.

"Now our challenge to the players is to go out and try to put another string of wins together."

The Steelmen are without a game this weekend.