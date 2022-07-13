Attenborough: Corby are moving in the right direction

Corby Town manager Lee Attenborough

The new Steelmen boss used the game to give members of his squad as well as a number of trialists some valuable minutes on the pitch as the build-up to the new season continues.

Florian Tsaguim, Corby’s most recent new arrival, scored twice in the game, which came after the Steelmen had lost 3-0 to National League North side Boston United in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the weekend.

“It was good to see a few fans travel up from Corby and, for us, we got out of it what we wanted to,” Attenborough said of the friendly at Aylestone.

“We had an 18-man squad, everyone got loads of minutes and it might only be pre-season but it’s always nice to get a win.

“There were some good performances, we were a shade better than the last run-out and we are moving in the right direction.”

The Steelmen now know they will begin the new season in the extra preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup with AFC Mansfield being the visitors to Steel Park on Saturday, August 6.

The winners of that tie will then host Worksop Town in the preliminary round on August 20 while the Northern Premier League Midlands campaign begins on August 13.

And Attenborough, who takes his side to Southern League Premier Central side Nuneaton Borough for their next friendly this weekend, insists he will be happy with the way his squad looks by the time the new campaign kicks off.

“We are very happy with the squad,” the Steelmen boss said.

“We were still missing the likes of Jordan Macleod, Tristan Dunkley, Joel Gyasi and Michael Jacklin and we left Matty Slinn out as a precaution because he had a little tweak in his hamstring. That’s five lads who will probably be key players for us during the new season.

“But it gave other lads the chance to stake a claim and trialists a chance to show what they can do.