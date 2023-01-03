Attenborough confirmed as new Belper boss after shock departure from Corby

The Steelmen confirmed Attenborough’s departure in a short statement but Northern Premier League Premier outfit Belper have now announced that he has become their new boss.

The shocking developments came just 24 hours after Corby were beaten 2-0 at Stamford on Bank Holiday Monday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Belper currently sit second-from-bottom in the division above the Steelmen and are seven points adrift of safety, although they did claim a 2-1 success over Stafford Rangers yesterday.

Lee Attenborough has joined Belper Town as their new manager after leaving Corby Town. Picture by Jim Darrah

Belper chairman Ian Woodward told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to have attracted Lee to the club.

"He is a talented, young manager who lives locally to the club and has earned this chance through his managerial achievements at Corby Town and before that at Loughborough Dynamo.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Nailers’ website, Attenborough gave some insight into his departure from Steel Park as he confirmed Belper had made an approach for him.

"I am really excited to be given the opportunity to manage Belper Town Football Club,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My club Corby Town were made aware of an approach and after sitting down with Ian and the directors and looking through their genuine plans for the next few years, it was obvious the club is very ambitious.

“When they made it clear I was the man they wanted to help take them on that journey, it was something I wanted to get stuck into straight away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you can imagine, leaving a play-off push at Corby was very difficult, but there are so many impressive things going on at Belper that I felt it was an opportunity that I couldn't turn down.

“I know a lot of Belper's current squad from playing against them as an opposition manager over the years and there is no doubt that it has a lot of quality and a lot of potential.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am really pleased that the lads managed to get a result yesterday which will hopefully boost confidence within the camp and give us a springboard to push on.

“I'm looking forward to getting them in for training on Thursday and preparing for a tough test away to Warrington on Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm not stupid, the league position and points tally are what they are and I've come into the job with my eyes wide open that we need to have a really good second half of the season in order to keep Step 3 status.