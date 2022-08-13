Attenborough ‘absolutely delighted’ as nine-man Corby triumph

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tsaguim Florian takes the congratulations after scoring Corby Town's winner against Coleshill Town. Pictures by Neil Lafferty (www.aneillaffertyphoto.com)

The Steelmen looked to be up against it when Tristan Dunkley was sent-off after 35 minutes against Coleshill Town at Steel Park.

But Tsaguim Florian gave Corby the lead in the second half and, despite the frontman also being red-carded late on, Attenborough’s team saw things out to secure a 1-0 success.

The Steelmen boss felt plenty went against his players, including Osarugne Uyi-Olaye pulling up with an injury in the warm-up.

Tsaguim Florian scores the only goal of the game at Steel Park

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But he was thrilled with the response as they got off to a winning start.

“I am more than pleased, I am absolutely delighted,” Attenborough said.

“We were down to 10 men, it was never a sending-off but I won’t say anything about the referee because I will get into trouble.

“They (Coleshille) tried everything they could to pull the dark arts on us but we deserved the win.

Tsaguim Florian became the second player to be sent off for Corby Town but they still held on to win

“Florian is an experienced player, he was the best player on the pitch by a mile and it was one of the best individual performances I have seen at this level for a while. He was absolutely tremendous but he’s let himself down a touch .

“He will be better for it. We will deal with the consequences next week but we can enjoy the win.

“Everything went against us. Osarugne pulled up in the warm-up and he’s probably been our most effective player in the last two or three games.

“Dan Collins came in as an emergency sub as he’s been struggling with blisters but he came on and played the last half-hour.

“I thought we were the better side. I thought we were very comfortable and it was one of the best performances I have seen off the ball of any team I have managed.

“I have been happy with the shape of the team.

“It doesn’t really matter what happened, we got the result and that’s what opening day is all about, getting on the front foot and hopefully we can push on and get another result on Tuesday.”