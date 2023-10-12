News you can trust since 1897
BREAKING
UK airport suspends flights after huge blaze rips through car park
Rain to batter UK as cold snap arrives - including first frost
UK citizen missing after Hamas attacks in Israel confirmed dead
Beloved Sycamore Gap tree to be cut up and removed from site
Children among 17 British citizens feared dead or missing in Israel
Labour Party vows to turn NHS "on its head" with fundamental reform

Assistant boss Steve Bateman leaves Kettering Town ahead of big FA Cup clash

Assistant boss Steve Bateman has left Kettering Town just days before the club's huge FA Cup fourth qualifying round clash at National League leaders Chesterfield.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 12th Oct 2023, 08:49 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Oct 2023, 08:49 BST
Kettering Town boss Andy Leese pictured with Steve Bateman in pre-season training (Picture: Paul Cooke/Poppies Media)Kettering Town boss Andy Leese pictured with Steve Bateman in pre-season training (Picture: Paul Cooke/Poppies Media)
Kettering Town boss Andy Leese pictured with Steve Bateman in pre-season training (Picture: Paul Cooke/Poppies Media)

Former Hemel Hempstead, Slough Town and Aylesbury FC boss Bateman joined the Poppies in the summer as part of boss Andy Leese's backroom staff.

Bateman played for the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Everton in his career before starting his managerial journey at Berkhamsted, where he reached the FA Vase final.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A club statement read: "We can announce that Steve Bateman has decided to move on from his role as Andy’s assistant.

"Steve has found the travelling from his home in Buckinghamshire a challenge each week.

Most Popular

"He and Andy have agreed that it’s not working as they had hoped and it’s best for all parties to part company."

Leese added: “I have known Steve a long time and I’m sorry to see him go.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s been a challenging time since we came in and I’d like to thank Steve for his service in the last few months. We wish him well and I’m sure he will find other opportunities in the game."

As well as the departure of Bateman, Leese also confirmed two players have left the club.

Freddie Moriarty has joined AFC Dunstable while James Carvell has also departed, with both players keen to get more first team football.

”I would like to thank both players for their time with us and wish them well with their new endeavours," said Leese.

"The squad remains under constant review as we search for the right balance to get us the results we want and to work with the resources we have."

Related topics:National LeagueChesterfieldBerkhamsted