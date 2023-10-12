Kettering Town boss Andy Leese pictured with Steve Bateman in pre-season training (Picture: Paul Cooke/Poppies Media)

Former Hemel Hempstead, Slough Town and Aylesbury FC boss Bateman joined the Poppies in the summer as part of boss Andy Leese's backroom staff.

Bateman played for the likes of West Bromwich Albion and Everton in his career before starting his managerial journey at Berkhamsted, where he reached the FA Vase final.

A club statement read: "We can announce that Steve Bateman has decided to move on from his role as Andy’s assistant.

"Steve has found the travelling from his home in Buckinghamshire a challenge each week.

"He and Andy have agreed that it’s not working as they had hoped and it’s best for all parties to part company."

Leese added: “I have known Steve a long time and I’m sorry to see him go.

"It’s been a challenging time since we came in and I’d like to thank Steve for his service in the last few months. We wish him well and I’m sure he will find other opportunities in the game."

As well as the departure of Bateman, Leese also confirmed two players have left the club.

Freddie Moriarty has joined AFC Dunstable while James Carvell has also departed, with both players keen to get more first team football.

”I would like to thank both players for their time with us and wish them well with their new endeavours," said Leese.