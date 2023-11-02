Assistant boss Lorraine taking the positives ahead of crunch Boldmere clash

Will Jones has been named the new skipper at AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Will Glennon, loaned back to the Diamonds for one game from Stamford, fired the home side into a first-half lead at Hayden Road, but Rugby levelled things up 10 minutes after half-time.

Both sides had good chances to win the game, but it ended up honours even, and Lorraine was left frustrated, as he felt his side should have got more out of the game.

"This was a very good opportunity to pick up points and on the balance of play we were the better team, so this was a case of two points dropped,” said Lorraine.

"We created three or four clearcut chances but ultimately it was an individual error that led to their equaliser. However, it is another point towards safety.”

And he added: “The team has made a definite step forward in the past three games.

"We were the better team against Coleshill and another individual error cost us at Sutton Coldfield. When we took over three weeks ago, we certainly would have taken four points out of nine.”

With the permanent managerial appointment of Michael Harriman confirmed last week, his first decision was to make striker Will Jones captain – following Luke Massingham’s move to Berkhamsted.

"We have a very young squad and maybe Will wasn’t the obvious choice,” said Lorraine. “But he has the respect of all the players.

"We have said that we will review the situation if, and when, more experienced players are added to the squad.”

On the subject of player recruitment, Diamonds have made a seven-day approach for an experienced central defender while they are waiting for Dylan Edge to return from holiday to see if the Corby loanee wishes to extend his time with the club.

Midfielder Fraser Carden has returned to the club and was on the bench for the Rugby game.

This Saturday sees another six-pointer home game with the visit of Boldmere St Michaels.

The Sutton Coldfield based team are four points clear of Rushden but lie just one place outside the relegation zone after a run of five defeats in their last six games.

Meanwhile, the Diamonds have announced it has pulled its Under-23 development team from the Northants Combination League Premier Division.

A club statement read: "AFC Rushden & Diamonds are sad to announce that we have taken the decision to withdraw our Development Team from the Northants Combination.

"This wasn’t a decision taken lightly as we realise the negative impact this will have on the players and staff who committed to the club this season and collectively ensured the continuation of the Development Team in the summer, creating a team from scratch.

"The decision has, however, been taken to ensure that the club as a whole remains sustainable in the long-term.

"We thank those players and coaches for their understanding and would also like to thank the Northants Combination for their help and support over the last 18 months.