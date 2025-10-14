Another unsettled week for Poppies after Alvechurch defeat

Poppies boss Simon Hollyhead (picture: Peter Short)

Step aside Newcastle United, if Netflix are looking for their next football club documentary then look no further than Latimer Park.

There have been last-gasp defeats, high-profile player spats and a perpetual rumour mill that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats for at least six series!

Last Saturday’s 2-0 defeat away to Alvechurch was another example of the difficulties that both ownership and management are facing at the moment.

Substance over style is what Poppies fans are craving, but the new squad simply has not gelled, with four members of it having already worn the captain’s armband.

A total of 25 players had pulled on the shirt before the second week of October!

There were marked improvements in terms of possession and attacking threat last weekend, but still the Poppies could not find the net and they once again relied on goalkeeper Jason Alexander to make several exceptional saves before the side eventually succumbed to a sucker-punch 90th minute penalty, which was converted by Tope Obadeyi.

An even later breakaway goal gave the Worcestershire side a 2-0 victory. Alexander was upfield for a last-gasp corner and the hosts pounced, with Thomas Conteh sending the ball in to the empty net.

After the match, manager Simon Hollyhead spoke to the club’s media team.

Hollyhead said: “I think in the 89 minutes before we had enough situations both in the first and second half to be in front – but we weren’t clinical enough, let’s be honest.

"The lads are furious with the penalty decision. You have to respect the experience that Anthony (Stewart) has got. When he made a mistake like last Saturday, he put his hand up and said 'I own that'.

"Today he’s furious with the decision - he didn’t feel there was contact.

"Whilst we have to accept the decision, it hurts even more when we hear that.

"We made three changes with a real identity to control the situation and win the game.

"With Nile’s (Ranger) situation, to get through 80 minutes with things of the field this week was more than I expected to be honest.

"It just feels odd to be talking about a 0-2 scoreline.”

The recent signing of Romari Forde, son of director of football Fabien Forde has raised a number of eyebrows, especially with the question of how much involvement manager Hollyhead had in the signing.

The 19-year-old is undoubtedly talented, having had spells with Watford and Arsenal’s youth setups, but is he what Kettering Town need right now as we head towards muddier, more physical months?

Add to the mix Nile Ranger’s second departure from the club and fans are asking why such a lauded attack at the start of the season has disintegrated so quickly, with the misfiring Jamar Loza the soul survivor.

Former Premier League striker Ranger took to social media after the club’s initial statement about the ‘mutual’ departure, suggesting that it needs both parties to decide that it’s a mutual decision.

Regardless of how the player's movement has come about, vital funds have been saved through the departures of Ranger and Leon Lobjoit.

Some of those savings have to be spent on players that are able to convert the chances created by Ismael Fatajo and Callum Powell, who have been undoubtedly Kettering’s best players in the final third since their respective returns from injury.

There was also more positive news at Lye Meadow, with club captain George Forsyth able to take some part in the match after recovering from a broken toe. His leadership will be key in driving home the message to the squad, that playing for Kettering Town is a privilege and not just a job.

The Poppies travel to Redditch United this weekend before a much-needed rearranged home game against Needham Market on October 25.