Andy seeks a return to winning was for AFC Rushden & Diamonds

Nathan Tshikuna celebrates after he scored a penalty during AFC Rushden & Diamonds' 3-3 draw with Leiston last weekend. Pictures courtesy of Hawkins Images

But Diamonds interim boss Andy Burgess knows his side must finish the job of securing a top-five finish before they even begin to think about the post-season.

Diamonds will head up to Leicestershire on the back of two successive draws after a 0-0 stalemate at Biggleswade Town was followed by a thrilling 3-3 draw with Leiston at Hayden Road last weekend.

With sixth-placed Alvechurch winning, the gap between the two clubs is now down to five points with four to play with the odds still heavily stacked in Diamonds’ favour.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burgess was on hand to see Coalville lose 3-2 at home to Royston Town on Tuesday night as they surrendered second place to Peterborough Sports who were 4-1 winners at fourth-placed Rushall Olympic.

As Burgess observes, the landscape within the top five could change again before the end of the regular campaign but he insists his sole focus is on ensuring Diamonds are part of the play-offs.

“We find ourselves in a strange position with there being so many things that could happen,” he said.

“Even with such a short time of the season to go, the landscape could change on any game day.

Fernando Bell-Toxtle's reaction says it all as Jordan Graham celebrates his spectacular strike in his first start for Diamonds

“It’s an exciting time to be part of it.

“Coalville will be a tough game, I went and had a good look at them on Tuesday.

“We have got quite a few knocks within the squad so we have been wrapping the players up in cotton wool before we prepare later in the week.

“That gave me the chance to go and have a look at them and see what they’re all about.

“It could be the case that we play them again but we have got to get there first and make sure the job is done.

“We have to make sure we get as many three points as we can as quickly as we can, rather than waiting for better opportunities.

“It’s a huge game for us on Saturday. We have had two draws in a row and we need to get back to winning ways.”

As mentioned, injuries are biting at just the wrong time for Diamonds.

Captain Alex Collard has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a broken hand while Ryan Hughes was due to train this week after a hamstring problem.

But there was good news for Burgess from Shane Bush, who has been filling in at centre-half, with an x-ray on his knee showing no sign of any damage.

However, with the game still coming thick and fast including the NFA Hillier Senior Cup final against Sports at Sixfields next Tuesday night, Burgess is happy to stay ultra cautious when it comes to the fitness of his squad.

“I have been in conversation with the physio and we have been getting messages from the players,” he said.

“Bushy went for an x-ray on Sunday because he felt some discomfort in his knee.

“He did it at Redditch but he played at Biggleswade when his leg was literally hanging off but that just showed the attitude of him.

“He got through 90 minutes there and then got through 75 minutes on Saturday but he felt some discomfort so he went for an x-ray but thankfully that’s come back all clear.

“We are hoping it settles down for Saturday because he has been our cover at centre-half with Alex being out.

“We are hoping Ryan Hughes will train this week but it’s probably too much of a risk to throw him in straight away because he’s had a hamstring injury.

“There’s so many things going on but I’m not moaning or making excuses.

“There are lots of different things for us to focus on. We have the cup final next week, which isn’t ideal. It’s great we have got there and got the night out at Sixfields but it’s come at a horrendous time.

“It is what it is. We have to deal with it. It’s exciting and this is better than being 12th in the table and having nothing to focus on.

“We are massively focusing on the job at hand and the players are doing all they can to make sure they are in the best shape they can be to finish the season strongly.”

One big positive for Burgess was the performance of recent signing Jordan Graham on his first start for the club last weekend.

He scored a spectacular scissor-kick against Leiston to cap a good display and Burgess believes the forward could be a key man in the remainder of the campaign.

“Anyone who saw the game on Saturday and saw his goal will know he is a Football League centre-forward,” Burgess added.

“He’s got Football League qualities and if he’d stayed fit he’d still be playing in there, he’s that good. The goal showed everybody he’s levels above.

“He made such an impact for us. He was winning things for us, he’s clever with his play and he’s got that bit of aggression and nastiness about him, which you need sometimes.

“He got through 75 or 80 minutes and we will nurse him through and hopefully he’ll be ready to go on Saturday.