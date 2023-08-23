The Steelmen headed to Rugby Town having suffered back-to-back home defeats to Shepshed Dynamo in the league and Lowestoft Town in the FA Cup.

But Corby made it two wins out of two on the road in the Northern Premier League Midlands as they inflicted a 6-0 defeat on their newly-promoted hosts.

Summer signing Khristopher Oti hit a hat-trick while Drew Richardson, Toby Hilliard and Kalern Thomas added the other goals to seal a big win.

Khristopher Oti celebrates the first of his three goals in Corby Town's 6-0 win at Rugby Town. Pictures by Jim Darrah

“We needed a performance and we needed a result, whether it was a scrappy 1-0 or a hard-fought 2-0, we needed a result,” boss Setchell said.

“But what we had was one of those performances that you get three or four times a season where near enough everything you hit goes in.

“Every goal that went in gave us an extra yard and deflated them a bit.

“Rugby have had a great start to the season, I know the manager and he has done an unbelievable job and is still doing an unbelievable job.

Kalern Thomas takes the congratulations after scoring Corby's sixth goal

“There won’t be too many teams who come down here and put four or five past them.

“I enjoyed the performance. Khris got his hat-trick, which was good and he took his goals well.

“We probably could have had a couple more. We have probably had 10 to 12 attempts on goal and we’ve scored six.

“As long as my team is working hard and as long as they are competitive then I’m happy and we were just that.

Drew Richardson celebrates scoring the Steelmen's second goal

“We know there are going to be tougher tests in the league but it was important we came here in a tricky away game and get the three points.

“It’s nice when you win and it’s nice when you play well but it was just important that we put some belief back into the squad.

“The lads have set the levels high and we must take that into Coleshill on Saturday.”