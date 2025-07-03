Ambitious new boss Hollyhead is ready for ‘really exciting’ challenge at Kettering Town

New Kettering Town boss Simon Hollyhead (Picture: Peter Short)

With pre-season now well underway, and the first friendly of the summer being played this weekend, what can Kettering Town fans expect over the next 12 months?

Our man PETER SHORT sat down with new Poppies boss Simon Hollyhead to chat things over following his move from fellow Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central side Banbury United.

For large parts of last season, before the pressures of chasing a league title took their hold, the Poppies were incredibly entertaining and shellshocked a number of opponents.

Across the border in Oxfordshire, things were going differently for Simon Hollyhead, who was brought in as manager of Banbury United following their relegation from the Vanarama National League North.

George Forsyth has returned to Kettering Town from Banbury United (Picture: Peter Short)

The Puritans produced an 'interesting' season, finishing 12th and conceding just 40 goals, which was the best defensive record in the league.

But also only scored 40 times - which was comfortably the lowest tally in the league!

Most Kettering fans would probably look at that record with horror, but Hollyhead was quick to explain the reasons why the season played out like it did for Banbury.

“I think what's important to remember is that the club had just come down from National League North, and there was a major restructure of the playing squad," said Hollyhead.

Wes York has agreed to stay at Kettering Town (Picture: Peter Short)

"We had to have an identity - a style that was reflective not only of the financial constraints but also of where the playing group was at.

"We had a brand-new group so relationships had to be formed.

"I think it’s unfair to compare clubs because everyone's situation is different. I've got a huge level of respect for what the players achieved last year.”

Hollyhead looked across at the striking riches available to the Poppies with envy, and both he and George Forsyth, who has joined Hollyhead in switching life at the Puritans for Latimer Park, have claimed that just one of Kettering’s frontmen would have made a huge difference for Banbury.

Former Kettering Town boss Richard Lavery (Picture: Peter Short)

“We know goals are key moments and change games at both ends," said Hollyhead. "But where I was very lucky was understanding team dynamics.”

It would appear then that those in attendance at Latimer Park don’t need to worry about a modus operandi of grinding out results.

However, Hollyhead did raise a rye smile before claiming 'a 1-0 win is the best result in football isn’t it?!'

Both owner George Akhtar and director of football Fabien Forde have already come out a number of times to back their new boss, having chosen to taken this more 'considered' approach to management.

But both are also passionate and hands-on directors and, on several occasions last season, it was hinted at by the fanbase and former manager Richard Lavery that there was too much interference from the top brass.

Do these claims worry the new boss? And does he have the personality to back his own decisions?

“Any people that can give a considered, informed view, should be listened too," said Hollyhead. "And leader would be quite naive to not be open to that information.

"I’m very calm and comfortable with people who have real knowledge. I think sometimes as a coach, a leader, you rely on just one lens, from the dugout.

"Essentially we have to come to one decision, but along the way the more informed you are, the more open minded you are generally you stand a better chance getting the decision right.”

And it’s not just the board that will have ideas.

Kettering fans are a demanding bunch, but again the challenge of keeping a large, vocal crowd happy does not concern Hollyhead.

“I want to speak to the fans, hear their thoughts," said the Poppies boss.

"They see the game from behind the goal, from the side, away on a Tuesday night - the passion, the emotion is part of the English game.

"This is a proper football club and I just think with so much commitment by so many people, it's going to be really exciting.”

The Poppies fans will be able to get their first taste of what life will be like under Hollyhead this Saturday when Kettering play their first pre-season friendly at Huntingdon Town, who play in the Spartan South Midlands League (ko 3pm).

The match is set to feature the club's for new signings, who are goalkeeper Paul White, striker Leon Lobjoit, defender Forsyth and winger Connor Stanley, as well as those familair faces from last season who have signed new deals at Latimer Park.

They include the likes of Andy Thanoj, Kai Fifield, Lewis White, Callum Powell and, the latest to commit his future to the club, midfielder Wes York.

So is it too early for the new man to pin his flag to the mast and declare his ambitions for 2025/26?

“We're at a very early stage of recruiting players, and that has taken the majority of any discussion time so far," he said.

"I think it's well documented this club is ambitious - that was very appealing to me initially when I heard of the approach.

"I'm ambitious, the club's ambition, and hopefully with a fantastic fan base, what we all want is success.

"The consistency of performance the consistency of people working together, the consistency of support from the supporters - the understanding of where the team is at in its' journey is going to be crucial.

“But obviously I can’t sit here and not say we want to go one better than last year.”

And that will be an ambition shared by everybody else connected to the club as well.