Alvechurch win ‘just what the doctor ordered’ as Poppies return to the top

Poppies boss Richard Lavery watches his side in action at Alvechurch on Tuesday

Boss Richard Lavery admitted Kettering Town's hard-fought 1-0 win at Alvechurch on Tuesday night was 'just what the doctor orderered'.

Luca Miller was the returning hero for the Poppies, netting the only goal nine minutes from time in his first appearance since finishing his loan spell at St Ives Town, and the win catapulted Kettering back to the top of the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central.

The match was the Poppies' final game in hand, and they made it count to go a point clear of chasing trio Halesowen, AFC Telford United and Bedford Town - with Telford due at Latimer Park on Saturday for what should be a humdinger of a clash.

It was a much-needed win for Lavery and the Poppies, who were held to a 0-0 draw at struggling Lowestoft Town at the weekend, with that result coming off the back of a 3-2 home defeat to St Ives and the unexpected departure of key attacker Isiah Noel-Williams, who joined Matlock Town last Thursday.

But with seven matches to go their title fate is now very much in their own hands, and Lavery was a happy man after the welcome win at Alvechurch.

"I went to the doctor's today, and I said 'can you get me three points tonight?'... and that is just what the doctor ordered," said a relieved Poppies boss.

"I think that's the best we have played for a long while, I thought we dominated the game from the first to the 90th minute.

"We have had some great chances, not put them away, and have probably put the worst one away, as it was a bit of a scruffed shot by Luca Miller.

"But we have had no luck in the game, and that was the little bit of luck we deserved.

"I will take a 1-0 win all day long, and we have managed the game really well."

"I said at half-time, if it takes us to 90+2 to win the game then so be it, I knew we would create chances in the second half, and we had to be patient.

"We weren't patient on Saturday, we rushed stuff but on Tuesday we were back to being ourselves and we played some good football.

"From one to 16 that was a really great performance, and I do know what I am doing!

"We are now back at the top of the table with seven games to go, and that makes Saturday a big occasion now."

Managed by Kevin Wilkin, Telford will travel to Latimer Park looking for revenge for a 3-1 home defeat at the hands pf the Poppies back in November.

Lavery was delighted with how his team played that night, and he would love them to produce something similar this weekend.

"The performance at Telford was out best away performance of the season on a carpet of a pitch, which suited us," said the Kettering boss.

"They have now got to come to Latimer Park, and we know that well.

"The pitch probably won't suit them, so we are hoping for a big turnout from the supporters, hopefully they will get behind us and hopefully we can get another three points."