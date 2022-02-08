Alfreton Town 0 Kettering Town 0 - Jon Dunham's verdict

Match action from Kettering Town's 0-0 draw at Afreton Town. Picture by Peter Short

Kettering Town moved into the play-off places in the Vanarama National League North after they were held to a scrappy 0-0 draw at Alfreton Town.

Ian Culverhouse made one change to the Poppies’ starting line-up after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Leamington as Callum Stead was handed his first start for the club with Gary Stohrer dropping to the bench.

The first half proved to be a scrappy affair with neither side able to get a grip on proceedings.

There was no shortage of effort and the action was competitive but clear-cut chances were hard to come by.

Kettering started brightly enough but the best opportunity of the first half fell to Alfreton when Matt Rhead headed the ball into the path of Bailey Hobson but he could only fire straight at Jackson Smith when he probably should have done better.

The Poppies’ best chance came when Connor Barrett threaded a pass through to Decarrey Sheriff. He ran on and had Stead square but chose to go alone with his final effort being blocked.

Connor Johnson fired over following a free-kick but it was very much defences on top.

The Poppies were forced into an early change in the second half with Chris Smith limping off and being replaced by Kevin Joshua.

Kettering continued to force the issue and Dominic Smith went close to heading into his own net from a corner.

The Alfreton defender was at the centre of the action again when he challenged Sheriff in the area. It looked a clear penalty but referee Mr Lucas was unmoved, much to the Kettering bench’s frustration.

But the game remained niggy and scrappy and as time ticked on, it became clear that one goal would decide things.

And Kettering had a golden chance in stoppage-time as Stead played in Jordon Crawford but he miscued his finish as it drifted wide.

That was the last real chance and it summed up a frustrating and scrappy second period.

Alfreton: Willis; Lund, Sutton, D Smith (sub Wilde, 63 mins), Wiley, Askew (sub Southwell, 70 mins); Evans, Branson, B Johnson (sub Butterfield, 87 mins); Hobson, Rhead. Subs not used: Smith-Eccles, Reeves.

Kettering: J Smith; Barrett, C Johnson, Cooper, C Smith (sub Joshua, 51 mins), Brown; Kennedy, Sharpe; Crawford, Sheriff (sub Diakiesse, 88 mins), Stead. Subs not used: Stohrer, Calder, Milovanovic.

Referee: S Lucas.

Bookings: Branson, Evans (both fouls),

Northants Telegraph man-of-the-match: George Cooper - not for the first time, a real rock at the heart of the Poppies defence.