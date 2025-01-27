Alarm bells ringing as fast-fading Kettering slump to third straight defeat

Kettering suffered a hrid straight defeat on Saturday (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering Town's incredible downturn in form continued on Saturday, after a 2-1 defeat against Bromsgrove Sporting in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central - and it means they have now only gained four points in their past five matches.

What will further infuriate fans and staff alike, was that all three sides above the Poppies either lost or drew, and another opportunity to grab the initiative in one of the tightest league seasons for many a year was not taken.

But credit must first go to the visitors from Worcestershire, who came to Latimer Park with a plan and showed excellent commitment in winning key battles to stifle Kettering possession and create a number of chances which could have made the scoreline look even more devastating.

Despite having cited seven days previously that he would never play both Johnny Edwards and Nile Ranger in the same starting team, Richard Lavery did just that - stating he was forced into the change with Callum Powell injured and the fitness of Tyree Wilson and Kai Fifield not guaranteed.

Bromsgrove were too hot for the Poppies to handle at Latimer Park (Picture: Peter Short)

The partnership clearly didn't work, and manager Lavery immediately owned the decision in his post match interview.

But regardless of the personnel or formation, the lack of desire and energy will be of most concern.

Within four minutes Bromsgrove forced two excellent saves from Dan Jezeph.

Carter Lycett forced a diving save from a shot inside the area on three minutes and shortly after the ball needed to be tipped over the bar with excellent dexterity to deny skipper Luke Rowe's header.

Jonny Edwards and Nile Ranger failed to fire as an attacking partnership (Picture: Peter Short)

Kettering had no answers to the initial onslaught and inevitably Sporting opened the scoring on 24 minutes.

A cross from Lycett on the left was bundled in by Reece King who was left completely unmarked.

Two minutes later and the lead was doubled when a simple through ball found the path of Bromsgrove debutant Jamie Soule.

His shot was half blocked by Jezpeh but the spin on the ball sent it over the line.

Ben Hart reduces the arrears against Bromsgrove, but it wasn't enough (Picture: Peter Short)

Aaron Roberts put in a brave block from a Ranger shot on 29 minutes to deny Kettering's only shot on target of the half.

Wes York also snatched at an opportunity on 38 minutes - but the damage to the confidence was already done before the half-time whistle had blown.

Edwards and York were whipped off at half time with Wilson and Terell Pennant taking to the pitch.

The new formation did begin to spark a response from the Poppies and hopes were lifted eight minutes after the restart when Ben Hart's solo effort was finished by a low passing shot under Charles Price.

But that was a rare highlight for the hosts as a number of final balls into the box were too strong or a player in green and white simply wanted the ball more.

James Meddows was denied by Jezeph on 63 minutes and Billy Shaw wasted a chance late on as Bromsgrove looked more likely to extend their lead, than Kettering equalising.

Isiah Noel-Williams limped off the field to add further woes to the management team who now have to mastermind a reaction before a three game road-trip, starting with Tuesday's trip to Alvechurch, who surprised everyone within the league with a 3-1 victory over AFC Telford United.

Is it back to basics for Richard Lavery? Is it new faces? Is it something different during coaching sessions?

This is when a football manager earns their stripes and football fans need to ignore the noise and continue to support their team.