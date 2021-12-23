AFC Rushden & Diamonds to find out 'how far they've come' in Sports clash

The AFC Rushden & Diamonds players celebrate after their 2-1 win at Royston Town last weekend. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

Andy Peaks believes AFC Rushden & Diamonds will get a good indication of how far they have come in the past couple of months when they head to Peterborough Sports on Monday (December 27, 3pm kick-off).

A fine run, which has seen Diamonds win seven of their last nine Southern League Premier Central matches, has catapulted them up to sixth place in the table and to within six points of the play-off places.

Their latest success saw them claim a 2-1 victory at Royston Town last weekend thanks to goals from Ty Deacon and Nathan Tshikuna, from the penalty spot, as Diamonds gained revenge for a home defeat to the same opponents at the end of September.

Peaks’ team now face a stern test in the first part of their festive double-header as they head to Sports, who now sit nine points behind leaders Banbury United after losing 3-2 at home to them on Tuesday night.

The Diamonds boss is delighted with the position his team now themselves in and he is looking forward to seeing how they match up against one of the best the division has to offer.

“I always say the league doesn’t lie after a certain time and certainly by November and December, which is what I said earlier in the season when people were questioning us,” Peaks said.

“We had a tough start, I knew it would be a tough start, we had a lot of new players and I knew it would take time for everyone to bond.

“I knew we would probably have to hang in there for the first six to eight games but I did say that come November and December you’d be able to look at the league table and see where you are at.

“So Peterborough Sports are where they are for a reason and it’s no surprise to me whatsoever to see them up there and challenging.

“The fact we are sitting in sixth is an absolute credit to everyone at the club and this is a great game for us now.

“A couple of months ago, people were looking at the bottom of the league and now we are looking up so I am delighted with the position we are in.

“Now we have the chance to go and test ourselves against one of the best in the division and see how far we have come.