Richard Maxwell has been relieved of his duties as manager of AFC Rushden & Diamonds

The club's former under-23 manager took over as interim boss of the senior team following Andy Burgess's departure, and was given the job full-time on October 13.

But results have failed to significantly improve, with Diamonds sitting second bottom of the Southern League Premier Division Central, with just 12 points from 19 matches played.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team lost twice in the space of 48 hours last weekend, going down to Stourbridge at home on Saturday and then at Hitchin on Monday night.

Diamonds have won just one of their past eight matches, and Maxwell has paid the price for that poor run.

Matt Vernon , the former academy manager and current head coach of the club’s Under-23 Scholarship team, has been placed in interim charge as the club begins its search for a successor to Maxwell.

Vernon will be assisted by first team goalkeeper Dean Snedker, and other academy coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxwell's dismissal followed hot on the heels from the club appointing a new board following an extraordinary general meeting at Hayden Road on Wednesday evening.

A club statement, released on Thursday lunchtime, read: "The board of AFC Rushden & Diamonds can confirm that Richard Maxwell has been relieved of his position as first team manager with immediate effect

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The board would like to thank Richard and his coaching staff for stepping in during a challenging time.

"Matt Vernon has agreed to take on the role of interim manager, supported by Dean Snedker and academy coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Matt has been part of the club as academy manager for many years, as an academy coach and is well known to the players.

"The board is now actively looking to recruit a new first team manager and anyone wishing to apply for the vacant position is asked to contact Stacey Hawkins, club secretary, by email – [email protected] by 5pm on Tuesday, November 29."

Advertisement Hide Ad