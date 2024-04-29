AFC Rushden & Diamonds 'hopeful of a reprieve' as Loughborough take 'voluntary relegation'
Diamonds finished second bottom and in the drop zone despite winning their final match of the season at Walsall Wood on Saturday, the 2-0 victory not enough thanks to rivals Rugby Town winning their fixture at Boldmere 3-0.
That meant Rugby stayed above Diamonds on goal difference, and that Michael Harriman's side were officially relegated – although their superb end-of-season form saw them close a 19-point gap on their rivals, also finishing level on points with Cambridge City and Coventry Sphinx.
But within hours of Saturday's matches finishing, sixth-placed Loughborough Dynamo announced their shock resignation from the league, taking 'voluntary relegation' and that decision could yet lead to Diamonds staying at step 4.
The club issued a statement on afcdiamonds.com that read: "Following the statement released on Saturday, all at AFC Rushden & Diamonds wish to express their sympathies with all players, officials and supporters involved with Loughborough Dynamo FC.
"Too often we are seeing clubs at our level unable to continue and the loss of any non-league football club is a loss to the community it serves.
"Loughborough Dynamo is a club of rich history and we are certain that many agonising conversations will have taken place before this ultimate decision.
"Naturally, the decision taken by Loughborough Dynamo to withdraw from the league may have a direct impact upon our relegation from Step 4, as confirmed following our victory at Walsall Wood, and as a club we have contacted The Pitching In Northern Premier League to discuss the permutations.
"While we believe that precedence of reprieves in situations similar to this, as well as our ranking across Step 4 in regards to points per game across the season, gives us cause to be hopeful of a reprieve, we will await official communication from The Pitching In Northern Premier League on this matter before commenting further."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.