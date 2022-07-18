AFC Rushden & Diamonds' friendly with Northampton cancelled due to extreme weather

AFC Rushden & Diamonds have confirmed their scheduled pre-season friendly with Northampton Town tomorrow (Tuesday) night has been cancelled.

By Jon Dunham
Monday, 18th July 2022, 10:35 am
The friendly between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Northampton Town at Hayden Road on Tuesday night has been cancelled
The decision has been taken due to the extreme weather that is hitting the county over the next 48 hours with temperatures expected to be well over 30 degrees around the proposed kick-off time.

In a short statement, Diamonds said: “Due to the forecast heatwave, the club can confirm that we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow night’s pre-season friendly against Northampton Town to ensure the welfare of fans, players and officials.

“We can also confirm that we have instructed TicketSource to undertake a refund of all tickets purchased.”

Diamonds are due to be back in action on Saturday when they head to Daventry Town.

