AFC Rushden & Diamonds' friendly with Northampton cancelled due to extreme weather

The friendly between AFC Rushden & Diamonds and Northampton Town at Hayden Road on Tuesday night has been cancelled

The decision has been taken due to the extreme weather that is hitting the county over the next 48 hours with temperatures expected to be well over 30 degrees around the proposed kick-off time.

In a short statement, Diamonds said: “Due to the forecast heatwave, the club can confirm that we have taken the decision to cancel tomorrow night’s pre-season friendly against Northampton Town to ensure the welfare of fans, players and officials.

“We can also confirm that we have instructed TicketSource to undertake a refund of all tickets purchased.”