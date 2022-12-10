AFC Rushden & Diamonds' clash at Needham called off - 45 minutes before kick-off!

Despite the cold snap and numerous non-League matches being call off around the country, including Corby Town’s Northern Premier League Midlands encounter at Loughborough Dynamo which was postponed following an organised 11am pitch inspection, Diamonds were given the go ahead to make the trek to Suffolk this morning for the game that was due to start at the earlier time of 1pm.

However, with the players and staff, along with some supporters who travelled with them by coach and others by car, having arrived, the match was then called off by the referee at 12.20pm – just 40 minutes before it was due to start.

Pictures sent to the Northants Telegraph by photographer Matt Hawkins and other supporters clearly showed an area of the pitch still frozen, meaning those associated with Diamonds will have made a 174-mile round trip for nothing.

Needham Market's pitch was still frozen in some parts when the game was postponed with AFC Rushden & Diamonds' players and fans having already made their way to Suffolk. Picture by Matt Hawkins

In their tweet confirming the news, Diamonds said: “Todays Pitching In Southern League Premier Central fixture against @needhammktfc has been POSTPONED.

“We can only apologise to the supporters and players that travelled across today. We will provide more info shortly.”

Needham Market then released a statement, which said: “The football club would like to put on record it's sincere apologies to everyone connected to our opponents AFC Rushden & Diamonds, Needham Market players and staff, and supporters of both teams who arrived for the 1pm kick-off.

“Upon the match officials’ arrival they carried out a pitch inspection but despite much deliberation they agreed to postpone the match at 12:15pm.

Diamonds fan on Twitter @JimmyW__ sent this picture in as the game was called off

“No further comment will be made by the football club surrounding the issue.”

Diamonds are due to play their final game before Christmas next Saturday when they host Basford United at Hayden Road.