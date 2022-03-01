AFC Rushden & Diamonds' clash at Biggleswade called off

AFC Rushden & Diamonds' match at Biggleswade Town has been called off

An afternoon pitch inspection was called following rain in the area yesterday and this morning with the match referee deciding the surface was unplayable.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second time the match between the two teams has been called off after it suffered the same fate last month.

Confirming the news on Twitter, Biggleswade wrote: "Due to the rain that has been with us since last night and it’s continuation, we are sad to say Game is OFF. The ref for tonight’s game has done a pitch inspection and has stated game is postponed @AFCRD we will get there at some point."