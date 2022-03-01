AFC Rushden & Diamonds' clash at Biggleswade called off
AFC Rushden & Diamonds' Southern League Premier Central match at Biggleswade Town tonight (Tuesday) has been postponed.
An afternoon pitch inspection was called following rain in the area yesterday and this morning with the match referee deciding the surface was unplayable.
It is the second time the match between the two teams has been called off after it suffered the same fate last month.
Confirming the news on Twitter, Biggleswade wrote: "Due to the rain that has been with us since last night and it’s continuation, we are sad to say Game is OFF. The ref for tonight’s game has done a pitch inspection and has stated game is postponed @AFCRD we will get there at some point."
A new date for the game is yet to be confirmed while Diamonds' next match sees them head to Lowestoft Town on Saturday