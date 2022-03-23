AFC Rushden & Diamonds bring in winger Johnson

Lewis Johnson, pictured scoring one of the three goals he scored during his loan spell at Banbury United earlier this season, has joined AFC Rushden & Diamonds on loan for the rest of the season from Milton Keynes Dons. Picture by Julie Hawkins

The 18-year-old will stay on loan at Hayden Road until the end of the season as Diamonds boosted their ranks for the run-in in the Southern League Premier Central as the bid to secure a play-off place.

Originally a product of Aston Villa’s academy, Johnson joined MK Dons' academy in 2019 and has since made a number of appearances for their first team, including in the Football League, having signed a professional deal with them in February 2021.

Johnson had a loan spell at Banbury United earlier this season and featured against Diamonds in their 2-0 defeat at the champions-elect in January. During his time at Banbury, he made 12 appearances, scoring three goals.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...