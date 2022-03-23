AFC Rushden & Diamonds bring in winger Johnson
AFC Rushden & Diamonds have signed winger Lewis Johnson on loan from Sky Bet League One club Milton Keynes Dons.
The 18-year-old will stay on loan at Hayden Road until the end of the season as Diamonds boosted their ranks for the run-in in the Southern League Premier Central as the bid to secure a play-off place.
Originally a product of Aston Villa’s academy, Johnson joined MK Dons' academy in 2019 and has since made a number of appearances for their first team, including in the Football League, having signed a professional deal with them in February 2021.
Johnson had a loan spell at Banbury United earlier this season and featured against Diamonds in their 2-0 defeat at the champions-elect in January. During his time at Banbury, he made 12 appearances, scoring three goals.
Johnson will be available for Diamonds' clash at Redditch United this weekend