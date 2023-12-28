AFC Rushden & Diamonds boss Harriman left to rue lack of clinical edge

​​AFC Rushden & Diamonds player-boss Michael Harriman rued his team's lack of a clinical edge at both ends of the pitch after they suffered a 4-0 Boxing Day defeat to Pitching-In Northern Premier League Midlands Division leaders Harborough Town.

​AFC Rushden & Diamonds player-boss Michael Harriman

Harriman felt his team competed well against the table-topping Bees, but two goals in each half proved enough to sink a young Diamonds side, who remain rock-bottom and now 12 points adrift of safety as we head into 2024.

"In large periods we did well, we were in the game, but where it mattered, in that final third, they were very clinical," said Harriman.

"But that is what they do, and is why they are up there.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The last 20 minutes of Saturday's game at Khalsa weren't what we are about (Diamonds losing 4-1), but the boys were brilliant right to the end against Harborough.

"We were dominant in possession at times, but in those clinical moments, the moments that matter in both boxes, we need to be better and we need to work hard to be better.

"We have had a tough run.

"I think every team we have played in the past three or four weeks have been top at some point, and they have been clinical, and that is what we need to be as well."

Diamonds don’t play this Saturday and are back in action on New Year's Day when they travel to county rivals Corby Town for a midday kick-off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are really looking forward to it, it is a derby game and we will go there with confidence,” said Harriman.

"It is a derby day and anything can happen.”