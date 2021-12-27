AFC Rushden & Diamonds' bank holiday clash called off

AFC Rushden & Diamonds manager Andy Peaks

AFC Rushden & Diamonds’ Bank Holiday Monday clash at Peterborough Sports today has been called off.

Diamonds were forced to contact the Southern League last night (Sunday) after further cases of Covid-19 emerged within their playing squad and backroom staff, leaving them short of bodies for the Premier Central derby clash.

It’s a blow for boss Andy Peaks and his team who have been in fine form in the last couple of months having won seven of their last nine league matches.

The number of cases also means their home clash with St Ives Town on New Year’s Day is also under threat with a decision on that match to be made later in the week.

The Diamonds boss said: “I am disappointed because obviously we are on a really good run and I felt it was a good time to be playing Peterborough, even though they have some very good players and are right up there.

“We were looking forward to it, it was a great game to have.

“But when you have cases in the camp and it’s growing, you have to do the right thing.

“We simply didn’t have enough players so we contacted the league about it. We are disappointed but we feel we have done the right thing.

“With the way things are in the country, I suppose it was always going to happen.

“But we are well up to date with games, we haven’t had a lot of cases all season and this is the first time we have had too many.

“Luckily, the ones who have got it haven’t got severe symptoms and we have been doing the right things by testing everyone twice a week like we are supposed to do.