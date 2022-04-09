AFC Rushden & Diamonds are in a really good place, says Burgess

Jordan Graham scores the second of his two goals in AFC Rushden & Diamonds 2-2 draw at Coalville Town. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images

It was a third draw in a row for Burgess’ team but this one came against a Coalville side already assured of a play-off place in the Southern League Premier Central.

Diamonds still have work to do to ensure they are part of the post-season action after sixth-placed Alvechurch claimed a 4-1 victory at Hednesford Town to move to within three points of Burgess’ side with three games to play.

Diamonds take on league rivals Peterborough Sports in the final of the NFA Hillier Senior Cup at Sixfields on Tuesday before the first part of an Easter weekend double-header sees them hosting Bromsgrove Sporting on Saturday.

And Burgess insists he is still more than happy with the position his team are in going into that game.

“Again, I would rather be where we are than where they (Alvechurch) are,” Burgess said.

“It’s still in our hands, we know exactly what we have got to do.

“I said to the players after the game that we are in a positive position. With three games to go, we are in the play-offs which is brilliant.

“The players need to take that for what it is. They don’t need to think about ‘what would have happened if we’d done this or that’.

“We are three points clear of Alvechurch and in a really good place. We just need to take all those positives and make sure we go into next Saturday with confidence.

“We know we have the players, ability, character and opportunity to have a strong end to the season.”

Diamonds led twice at Coalville with Jordan Graham scoring both goals to put them 1-0 and 2-1 up to make it three goals in two games for one of the club’s newest recruits.

And Burgess felt it was one of the better performances his team have produced since he arrived as interim manager.

“I think it was as good as we have been since I arrived here, particularly in the first half,” he added.

“We passed the ball really well and scored an early goal.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded. I was told it was a couple of yards offside but fro a defensive point of view, we should have dealt with it better.

“But our general play was really good, I thought we dominated the ball and then we scored the second goal from Jordan who is making a strong impact.

“We knew they would come into it in the second half. They are a good footballing team with good players.