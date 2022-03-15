AFC Rushden & Diamonds are back with a big clash at Sports

Diamonds and Peterborough Sports are both trying to solidify their top-five places in the Southern League Premier Central

By Jon Dunham
Tuesday, 15th March 2022, 9:38 am

AFC Rushden & Diamonds return to action in a big game in the race for the Southern League Premier Central play-offs tonight (Tuesday).

Diamonds make the short trip to take on Peterborough Sports in a clash that sees fourth taking on fifth.

Andy Burgess’ team sit in the final play-off place and hold a four point advantage over sixth-placed Alvechurch with this game being the first of two in hand Diamonds have on their nearest rivals.

Sports are three points clear of Diamonds going into this evening’s clash with second-placed Coalville Town and third-placed Rushall Olympic already looking well set to clinch play-off places behind champions-elect Banbury United.

Burgess was on hand to watch Sports’ 2-2 draw at Hitchin Town on Saturday while his team were without a game and this will be Diamonds’ first match since their dramatic 3-2 success at Lowestoft Town on March 5.

AFC Rushden & Diamonds return to action with a clash at fellow play-off contenders Peterborough Sports tonight. Picture courtesy of Hawkins Images