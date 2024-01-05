Acting chairman Starmer speaks out to ease Poppies fans’ fears

Kettering Town’s acting chairman Graham Starmer has released a lengthy statement to explain what is happening behind the scenes at Latimer Park.

Ritchie Jeune announced he was stepping away as owner of Kettering Town in May, 2023, after 10 years at the helm (Picture: Peter Short)

​The Poppies go into 2024 sitting in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central relegation zone, and concern is growing among the club’s support.

They were without a game on New Year’s Day as their home clash with Stratford Town was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, and this Saturday sees them face a crunch clash at second-placed Needham Market – weather permitting!

It has not been the start to the season anybody at Kettering was anticipating, following their relegation from the Vanarama National League North in May.

After manager Lee Glover left the club, Andy Leese was appointed the new boss in the summer, but then sacked in November.

Jim Le Masurier then took over the reins, but the team’s form hasn’t improved, and on Boxing Day things hit a new low with a 6-0 hammering at St Ives.

It is a difficult time to be a Poppies supporter, and Starmer admits ‘a difficult situation’, but he insists as much as possible is being done to turn things around.

The club is still searching for new investors to buy out current owner Ritchie Jeune, with Starmer saying the club is in talks with a potential new owner who would be a ‘game changer’, and could be in place within three months.

He also explained the work that is being done by the management committee behind the scenes, following negative and inaccurate comments on social media.

In his statement released at the weekend, Starmer said: "Having come back to the club in October, I have seen the difficult situation the club finds itself in and it certainly will require patience from all of us before several obstacles can be overcome and we can see the club on the up again.

"As a critical first step on this journey, the need to secure a new owner to buy the club and its assets from Ritchie is of paramount importance.

"I have been leading on this initiative and have held discussions with several individuals and investment groups. We have one potential investor that is genuinely serious and if successful, would be a ‘game changer’ for the club with a view to investing in the facilities, staff, infrastructure and playing budget.

"Moreover, we have recognised that an extension to the lease for Latimer Park is vital to these plans and are confident an extension would be granted.

"I would hope we should hear either way regarding the potential sale within the next three months. However, should this not come to fruition, then it may be the club would need to be officially put up for sale.

"I know Ritchie would support this and can assure all the fans that Ritchie and the Management Committee all want what is right for the club.

"We know and understand our role is to be ‘guardians’ of the club and will do all we can for what we believe is right.

"The relationship I have with Ritchie is strong and that is important as we hope to progress with a sale of the club.

"Moreover, I am pleased to report that behind the scenes, there are tangible signs of progress thanks to the hard work and effort of all on the Management Committee and the volunteers who commit their time and commitment to help the club.

"However, I would point out that any negativity that goes out from individuals on social platforms will never help anyone from outside the club looking in what our club means to the community and the value to the community.

"We all have opinions and the right to communicate them but some of the comments I hear that are posted on social media can be damaging especially as often they are not factually correct.

"Now is most definitely the time to all be united to secure the future of the club.

“This leads me to update you all on some facts.

“Every one of us on the Management Committee is a volunteer and receives no payment for our time.

"We also do not have a ‘magic wand’ and there are no individuals who can just put their hands in their pocket to support the club…

"I do know how much time, effort and emotion we all put in and this should be recognised by everyone as without this commitment, the club would be in a much worse situation than it is now.

"The Management Committee set a playing budget in the summer which is being strictly adhered to. We believe it would be irresponsible to go over budget.

"Jim (Le Masurier) understands this and has been fantastic keeping us within budget. This does mean there are limitations to how flexible Jim can be with bringing new players in, but we continue to review and bring in players we believe will improve the squad.

"There is a strategy and vision in place. We strongly believe we want KTFC to be a club where young players can develop and break into the first team.

"The extension to Luca Miller’s contract is a great practical example of this vision… we also now have players on loan from Northampton Town and MK Dons which shows they trust us to help with their development.”

And he added: "As a committee, we are already putting plans in place for end of season events, groundworks and pre-season improvements… Funding and grant applications are being submitted for pitch improvements and equipment.”

Starmer also announced a fans’ forum will take place at Latimer Park on January 18 (7pm), adding: "I hope by updating you on some of the areas we have been working on gives you assurances we are working behind the scenes to ensure the future of theclub.