Abandonment was the right call, says Corby manager Mills

Referee Ashley Allen brought proceedings to a halt due to a waterlogged pitch at Steel Park after consulting with both managers. Pictures by Jim Darrah

Gary Mills was in full agreement with referee Ashley Allen’s decision to abandon Corby Town’s clash with Sutton Coldfield Town at Steel Park.

Heavy rain all morning and afternoon left parts of the pitch under water and, despite surface water appearing before kick-off, the game did start but lasted only 20 minutes before Mr Allen called the two managers together.

The decision was made to abandon the Northern Premier League Midlands match with the game still goalless and Steelmen boss Mills, whose team head to Shepshed Dynamo on Tuesday night, felt it was the right call.

Water splashes up from the pitch as Corby's James Clifton is challenged by a Sutton Coldfield player

“If the referee had his time again I think probably wouldn’t have even started the game to be honest,” the Corby manager said.

“It was becoming a farce. You couldn’t pass it on the deck and you couldn’t run with it.

“Certainly, in front of the dugout it was the worst area so the referee has done the right thing.

“I thought we started the game quite well and we had plenty of possession but it’s done now, the safety of the players is always paramount.

“We have got an away game at Shepshed on Tuesday, which we hope will go ahead.

“We have had a good run of late and we want that to continue. Today was another opportunity which has been taken away from us and we will now have to be patient until Tuesday.