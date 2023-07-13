The fixtures for the 2023/24 campaign were released today (Thursday) and Diamonds, who were relegated from the Southern League Premier Central last season, will kick-off with a home clash against one of last year’s beaten play-off semi-finalists Sporting Khalsa on Saturday, August 12.

That is swiftly followed by a Tuesday night trip to much-fancied Spalding United on August 15.

August will also see the first-ever league meeting between Diamonds and Corby Town with the Northamptonshire clubs set to collide at Hayden Road on Bank Holiday Monday, August 28 while the return fixture at Steel Park will be on New Year’s Day.

Hayden Road

That will make up part of a big double-header for Diamonds over the festive period as they will host Harborough Town on Boxing Day with the return game against the Bees being on Easter Monday.

Chris Nunn’s team will round off their season at Walsall Wood on Saturday, April 27.

AFC RUSHDEN & DIAMONDS NORTHERN PREMIER LEAGUE MIDLANDS FIXTURES 2023/24

AUGUST

Sat 12: Sporting Khalsa (H)

Tue 15: Spalding United (A)

Tue 22: Bedworth United (H)

Sat 26: Gresley Rovers (A)

Mon 28: Corby Town (H)

SEPTEMBER

Sat 2: Loughborough Dynamo (A)

Sat 16: Coventry Sphinx (A)

Sat 30: Hinckley Leicester Road (H)

OCTOBER

Sat 7: Cambridge City (A)

Sat 14: Coleshill Town (H)

Sat 21: Sutton Coldfield Town (A)

Sat 28: Rugby Town (H)

NOVEMBER

Sat 4: Boldmere St Michaels (H)

Sat 11: Anstey Nomads (A)

Sat 18: Walsall Wood (H)

Sat 25: Shepshed Dynamo (A)

DECEMBER

Sat 2: Quorn (H)

Sat 9: Lye Town (A)

Sat 16: Spalding United (H)

Sat 23: Sporting Khalsa (A)

Tue 26: Harborough Town (H)

JANUARY

Mon 1: Corby Town (A)

Sat 6: Gresley Rovers (H)

Sat 13: Bedworth United (A)

Sat 20: Rugby Town (A)

Sat 27: Sutton Coldfield Town (H)

FEBRUARY

Sat 3: Coventry Sphinx (H)

Sat 17: Hinckley Leicester Road (A)

Sat 24: Cambridge City (H)

MARCH

Sat 2: Coleshill Town (A)

Sat 16: Lye Town (H)

Sat 23: Quorn (A)

Sat 30: Loughborough Dynamo (H)

APRIL

Mon 1: Harborough Town (A)

Sat 6: Anstey Nomads (H)

Sat 13: Boldmere St Michaels (A)

Sat 20: Shepshed Dynamo (H)