A spring in the step as Corby Town face a tough trip

Corby Town have signed striker Sam Moore from league rivals Coleshill. Picture courtesy of Corby Town FC

Corby Town face another tough examination this weekend when they make the trip to take on third-placed Chasetown in the Northern Premier League Midlands.

But they will, at least, head to the West Midlands with a bit of a spring in their step after making a long overdue return to winning ways last weekend.

Two goals from Jordan O’Brien and one from Elliot Sandy snapped a 10-game run without a win, which also included a streak of seven defeats in a row, as Corby claimed a fine 3-0 victory over Coleshill Town at Steel Park.

That poor run has pretty much put paid to any hopes the Steelmen might have had of a late charge towards the play-off places.

But, at this moment in time, it’s all about regaining some confidence with last Saturday’s victory going a long way towards achieving that following back-to-back draws with Sutton Coldfield Town and Yaxley.

And boss Gary Mills insists they will face this weekend’s challenge head on.

“Chasetown are one of the top teams in the division and then we have got Ilkeston after them (a week on Saturday at Steel Park) who are the leaders,” the Steelmen boss said.

“People were saying to me that we needed to get results against Sutton Coldfield and Yaxley because we had these tough games coming up.

“Football doesn’t work like that. You can’t pick and choose who you think you’re going to win against.

“We showed last weekend that we can beat a team who are up there and now we have to try to go and do it again.

“We know how the game works because we’ve now been in a situation where we were losing games and we were lower than a snake’s belly.

“It’s a natural thing and the confidence took a real hit. It’s hard when you’re on a run like that.

“I know I keep repeating myself, but just being able to name the same 11 last weekend was massive.

“If we play like we did last weekend then you’re going to have to be a good side to beat us.

“That sounds daft after the run we have been on but I give all the credit to the players.

“The spirit has still been good and I was just really delighted for the fans last week because it’s been tough for them.

“If you’re a supporter, you’re a supporter through thick and thin. That’s easy to say but I was delighted they turned up last Saturday and saw a performance like that.”

The Steelmen moved to bulk up their squad this week with the addition of striker Sam Moore from last weekend’s opponents Coleshill.