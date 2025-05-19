A season of ups, downs and ultimate disappointment... Kettering Town picture special

There was the superb league form in the first half of the campaign, with the Poppies sweeping aside all that was put in front of them.
Then there was the drop off in form from the turn of the year onwards as Bedford Town upset the odds to win the Southern League Premier Central title, and that agonising play-off final defeat to AFC Telford United at a packed Latimer Park.
It was a season of real highs and disappointing lows, and thankfully photographer PETER SHORT was on hand throughout the campaign to capture the moments as they happened from a season the Poppies fans won't forget for a long time.
1. Kettering Town 4 Spalding United 0 - August 13, 2024
After a below par opening day defeat to Halesowen, Kettering hit back with an emphatic victory over big spending Spalding United, then managed by former Poppy Elliott Sandy. Wes York ran the show as well as rings around keeper Tony Breedon! Photo: Peter Short
2. Royston Town 1 Kettering Town 0 - September 7, 2024
Visits to the Garden Walk have proven troublesome of late for the Poppies and it was the case again when Dan Jezeph saw red for handling the ball outside of the area and captain Connor Johnson was forced between the sticks. Despite the man disadvantage, Kettering had ample chances to score but Harvey Beckett's goal gave Royston the win. Photo: Peter Short
3. St Ives Town 1 Kettering Town 2 - September 9, 2024
Two days later, Kettering hit back with a huge win on the road to banish the memories of a feeble 6-0 Boxing Day defeat. But it was the news of two new signings that stole the headlines - as Nile Ranger put on a Poppies shirt for the first time. Returning Lewis White popped up with an 89th minute winner to complete a fairy-tale second debut. Photo: Peter Short
4. Farsley Celtic 1 Kettering Town 2 - October 12, 2024
With the off-field troubles at the Yorkshire club well documented and Kettering now in excellent form, an upset was always on the cards. But Poppies fans were made to wait again for the magic moment as Isiah Noel-Williams drilled home from close range three minutes into stoppage time and sent Kettering into the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 13 years Photo: Peter Short