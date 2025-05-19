A season of ups, downs and ultimate disappointment... Kettering Town picture special

4 . Farsley Celtic 1 Kettering Town 2 - October 12, 2024

With the off-field troubles at the Yorkshire club well documented and Kettering now in excellent form, an upset was always on the cards. But Poppies fans were made to wait again for the magic moment as Isiah Noel-Williams drilled home from close range three minutes into stoppage time and sent Kettering into the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in 13 years Photo: Peter Short