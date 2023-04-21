A quick turnaround as Diamonds bid to finish in style at Kings Langley

Diamonds’ seven-match unbeaten run was ended last night (Thursday) as they were beaten 3-1 by Rushall Olympic in a re-arranged clash at Hayden Road.

That win saw Rushall book themselves a play-off place while Diamonds sit at the bottom of the table having already been relegated.

Chris Nunn takes his team to another relegated side in Kings Langley for their last action of the campaign tomorrow (Saturday).

Chris Nunn talks to his AFC Rushden & Diamonds players in a huddle following the 3-1 defeat to Rushall Olympic in their last home game of the season last night

Nunn would love to end what has been a tough season on and off the pitch on a high note but he admitted his team will have to be patched up for another game in the space of 48 hours.

“Kings Langley is a tough place to go but we will go there and we will try to win,” the Diamonds boss said.

“I’m not really sure what the team will be because we had a few patched up players and the boys have had a lot of minutes recently.

“But we want to try to end the season on a high.

“We have created a good spirit in the dressing-room and we have tried to engage with the supporters and I think we have.

“We just want to thank every single supporter because what they have been through this season has been difficult.

“To still get over 300 for a Thursday night game when the rain was hammering down before kick-off was great and we just want the supporters to see that, what we may lack in quality, we will never be outworked.

“I just feel like the club is in a good place mentally to go forward and now we want to try to end the season with three points.”

Nunn, meanwhile, had few arguments with the final outcome at Hayden Road last night as Rushall produced an impressive display to secure their top-five finish.

But Diamonds’ cause wasn’t helped by a number of key players having to miss the game.

“We played a really good side on Saturday (Royston Town) and an even better one this time,” Nunn added.

“They are well managed, well drilled and they have a lot of experience and their two midfielders have real class.

“Whoever plays them in the play-offs will know they have a tough game.

“I was disappointed with our boys in the first 20 minutes because no-one really took ownership. They look over to the sidelines but we can’t tell them where to be all the time.

“I thought we were a bit off it but the changes did hurt us a bit, there’s no point hiding it.

“Michael Harriman has been fantastic for us since he has come in and his wife got taken to hospital and that is a lot more important than football.

“We changed our shape during the game, which definitely helped us and we got a goal just before half-time and we just wanted them to stay in the game.