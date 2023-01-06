A potentially pivotal month for Poppies begins with a trip to Bradford

The Poppies remain in the relegation zone in the Vanarama National League North after their New Year’s Day clash with Peterborough Sports was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch at Latimer Park.

But their 2-1 victory at Sports on Boxing Day has still seen them close the gap on teams above them, one of which is Bradford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

With clashes against other teams around them including Boston United, Curzon Ashton and AFC Telford United still to come in January, it’s looking like it could be a pivotal month for the Poppies.

Kettering Town boss Lee Glover. Picture by Peter Short

And boss Lee Glover knows just how important these games could be in the long run.

“We were desperate for it to be on on New Year’s Day, one for financial reasons because we haven’t had a home game since December 6 and two because we want to build a bit of momentum,” the Kettering boss said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We were looking forward to it so it was disappointing from our point of view but now we roll into a series of games against teams who are around us.

“It’s important we keep that bit of confidence we have got from the win away from home on Boxing Day and take it into this important run.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will be tricky, Bradford have picked up a bit. I also look at Spennymoor Town who have won three on the bounce now and they are teams who have shown how quickly the picture can change.

“We are trying to put a run together but, within that, we are just trying to focus on the next game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Every game seems to be really tight in the division.

“With our game being off on New Year’s Day, I went to watch King’s Lynn play Boston and King’s Lynn were dominant but Boston stayed in the game and had a few chances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It really is fine margins and that’s why the league is so tight.

“I think there is a band of 10 or more teams involved in and around where we are in the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It will all come down to who has the consistency and the right attitude. Our attitude, I feel, has been good.